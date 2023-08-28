Express Grievances on Party Platform Not In Media: BJP President To Party Workers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam unit president Bhabesh Kalita on Monday urged the party workers and leaders to express their grievances on the party platform, rather than in the media.
"Media will not solve the problems, but only create confusion and controversy," he said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a core committee meeting on Monday to strengthen the organisation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The meeting was attended by Bhabesh Kalita, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and other senior leaders of the party.
Kalita said that the meeting was aimed at discussing various issues related to the party’s performance and strategy for the polls.
He also addressed the issue of resentment among some municipal councillors, who had recently staged a protest against the party leadership. He said that the party has formed a committee to look into their demands and resolve their issues.
Moreover, he expressed confidence that they will be fine soon and cooperate with the party.