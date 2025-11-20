Expulsion Orders Issued: Five Declared Foreigners Must Leave Assam Within 24 Hours

The District Administration of Sonitpur has issued expulsion orders to five individuals declared as foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunal No. 2, Sonitpur.

The Tribunal declared Musst. Hanufa, Md. Amjad Ali, Musst. Mariyam Nessa, Musst. Fatema, and Musst. Monowara, all residents of Dhobokata village under Jamugurihat Police Station, as Declared Foreigners (DFN). These cases were initiated based on references received from the Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur, in 2006.

Following the Tribunal’s findings, the competent authority assessed that the continued presence of these individuals in Assam posed a threat to public interest and internal security.

Acting under Section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, and the delegation of powers through the Government of India notification dated 20 March 1950, the District Commissioner of Sonitpur, Shri Ananda Kumar Das, directed the individuals to leave Assam within 24 hours.

The expulsion is to be carried out via the Dhubri, Sribhumi, or South Salmara–Mankachar routes. Authorities have warned that any failure to comply will result in the initiation of appropriate legal action for removal from the State under the provisions of the 1950 Act.

The District Administration has emphasised that the order has been issued under the authority of the Government of Assam to uphold security and public interest in the region.

