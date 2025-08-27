Foreigners Must Be Expelled, Says AASU; Sets Fresh Protest Dates

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Wednesday held a press conference in Guwahati, addressing both cultural and political issues of critical importance to the state. The meet was addressed by AASU president Utpal Sarma, general secretary Samiran Phukan, and chief adviser Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharya, who outlined the organisation’s forthcoming programmes while launching sharp attacks on the state and central governments.
Bhupen Hazarika Centenary: Year-long Cultural Calendar
AASU announced an elaborate year-long programme to mark the birth centenary of music legend and Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.
On September 8, tribute ceremonies will be organised across the state. In a symbolic gesture, 100 young men and women will come together to sing “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” in unison. As in previous years, the annual 'Uddipana' programme at Dighalipukhuri will feature performances by leading college and university singers.
A commemorative volume featuring writings from 100 contributors will be published, while Guwahati will host an open quiz competition on Bhupen Hazarika’s life and philosophy.
Every district headquarters will see a special programme titled “A Day with Colours”, jointly organised by AASU and the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust. It will include drawing contests, elocution competitions, inter-college quizzes, and reviews of Hazarika’s immortal songs.
Dr. Bhattacharya said, “We celebrated Bhupen da’s birthday even during his lifetime. This centenary will be marked with programmes throughout the year. We appeal to the people for ideas, suggestions, and active participation.”
Renewed Agitation: Assam Accord, Foreigners’ Issue
On the political front, AASU leaders announced a fresh round of statewide protests over the non-implementation of the Assam Accord even after 40 years.
The agitation will begin with a statewide satyagraha from September 4, followed by district-level protest rallies on September 16, a statewide human chain on September 20, and a “Jor Samadal” protest in all district headquarters on September 23.
President Utpal Sharma declared:
“Illegal Bangladeshis must be expelled from Assam, regardless of whether they are Hindu or Muslim.”
“The Assam Accord clauses must be implemented without delay to permanently resolve the foreigners’ issue.”
“Assam must be kept completely outside the ambit of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).”
“The India-Bangladesh border must be fully sealed to prevent infiltration.”
He further warned that the rise of fundamentalist and jihadist elements in Assam is a matter of grave concern not just for the state but for the entire nation.
Dr. Bhattacharya added, “Assam is the only state in the country that has been fighting for survival for 46 years. The Prime Minister may have realised the problem of infiltration now, but acknowledgement alone is not enough. Concrete steps must be followed. Unless the PM takes decisive action, AASU will not be assured.”
He said the student body had submitted five key demands to the Prime Minister, including full implementation of the Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma Committee’s recommendations, updating and revising the NRC, and expelling infiltrators without delay.
Criticism of Governments and Political Leadership
The AASU leadership came down heavily on both the central and state governments, accusing them of shielding “vote banks” instead of tackling the infiltration issue.
“Some protect Muslim Bangladeshis, while others protect Hindu Bangladeshis for political gains. Foreigners are foreigners—be they Hindu or Muslim—they must be expelled,” Sharma said.
The organisation alleged that New Delhi’s friendship with Dhaka has come at the cost of the Northeast’s interests. “What has India gained from ties with Bangladesh? It is only the people of this region who are paying the price,” AASU said.
They pointed out that although the Assam Government has already accepted 13 decisions based on the Biplab Sharma report, many remain pending, while the Centre has failed to act on several key recommendations.
Attack on Syeda Saiyidain Hameed
The students’ body also lashed out at former Planning Commission member Syeda Saiyidain Hameed for her controversial remarks on Assam during an event in Guwahati city, of late.
“Her comments are not just anti-Assam but anti-India,” said Utpal Sarma.
AASU questioned Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan’s role in providing her a platform: “Who invited her to the stage? Who allowed her to speak against Assam?”
They further asked: “Does Syeda Saiyidain Hameed believe all Assamese are Bangladeshis? Why hasn’t the state government filed a case against her yet?”
Calling her remarks an insult to the people of Assam, AASU urged the state government to take legal action against her immediately.
AASU concluded the press meet with a strong warning: “Even if it takes not 40 but 400 years, the Assam Accord must be implemented in full. The problem of foreigners cannot be solved with political tokenism—it requires decisive, time-bound action.”
Also Read: Syeda Saiyidain Hameed Backtracks After Assam Controversy