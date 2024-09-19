Extended Train Services Announced by NFR for Upcoming Festive Season

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced an extension of several weekly special train services to accommodate the increased passenger demand during the festive season.
The decision aims to manage the heightened rush and benefit passengers who may be waitlisted on other routes, a press statement from the NFR reads.
Train No. 05671, running from Guwahati to Anand Vihar Terminal, will now operate every Wednesday until November 27, 2024. Conversely, Train No. 05672, running from Anand Vihar Terminal to Guwahati, will continue every Friday until November 29, 2024.
Additionally, Train No. 02525, which travels from Kamakhya to Anand Vihar Terminal, will be extended to operate every Friday until November 29, 2024. The return service, Train No. 02526, will run every Sunday until December 1, 2024.
Train No. 05734, connecting Katihar to Amritsar, will now run every Thursday from September 19 until November 28, 2024. The return service, Train No. 05733, will operate every Saturday from September 21 until November 30, 2024.
Furthermore, Train No. 05636 from Guwahati to Sri Ganganagar will be extended to operate every Wednesday from October 2 until November 27, 2024. The return journey, Train No. 05635, will continue every Sunday until December 1, 2024.
Passengers are advised to check the IRCTC website and NFR’s social media platforms for detailed information on stoppages and timings. The extended services aim to alleviate the strain on travel routes and support passenger convenience during the festive period.