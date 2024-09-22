Extreme Heat Claims Life of Youth in Assam's Dergaon
The intense heatwave across Assam claimed the life of a youth in Dergaon on Sunday, sources said.
As per sources, the youth identified as Jivakanta Pegou unable to withstand the extreme temperatures, collapsed on the main road near the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) in Dergaon.
He was found lying in an unconsious state by local residents. The locals then informed the police, who arrived at the spot and rushed him to the Dergaon Community Health Center (CHC). However, the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.
The deceased youth was a resident of Jorhat district's Bormukali area.
Assam is currently grappling with severe heatwave conditions, prompting authorities in some districts to modify school timings to safeguard students from extreme weather.