Fake Exam Candidates Arrested in Assam’s Silchar

Three fake candidates who had come to appear for a recruitment exam were arrested at Dayapur in Assam’s Silchar reports emerged on Tuesday.
The three candidates were arrested with fake identity cards.
As per reports, the candidates had come to appear for a medical test of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Dayapur in Silchar.
It is learned that the three fake candidates hailed from Bihar.
The trio was caught red handed by the local exam candidates and then handed over to the Udarbond Police.
The police are investigating the matter to extract facts related to the case.