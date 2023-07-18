Assam

Fake Exam Candidates Arrested in Assam’s Silchar

As per reports, the candidates had come to appear for a medical test of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Dayapur in Silchar.
Fake Exam Candidates Arrested in Assam’s Silchar
Fake Exam Candidates Arrested in Assam’s Silchar
Pratidin Time

Three fake candidates who had come to appear for a recruitment exam were arrested at Dayapur in Assam’s Silchar reports emerged on Tuesday.

The three candidates were arrested with fake identity cards.

As per reports, the candidates had come to appear for a medical test of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Dayapur in Silchar.

It is learned that the three fake candidates hailed from Bihar.

The trio was caught red handed by the local exam candidates and then handed over to the Udarbond Police.

The police are investigating the matter to extract facts related to the case.

Fake Exam Candidates Arrested in Assam’s Silchar
Will Not Let Candidates With Fake Divyang Docs Get Govt Jobs: Assam CM
CRPF Camp
Staff Selection Commission
fake candidates

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/fake-exam-candidates-arrested-in-assams-silchar
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com