Assam: Fake Gold Mafia Ajgar Ali Surrenders In Lakhimpur

In the aftermath of the death of Morikolong sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha and allegations of rampant fake gold and fake currency notes syndicate in Assam, one of the most notorious fake gold mafia, Ajgar Ali surrendered before the police on Wednesday.
Ajgar Ali’s name had popped up at several instances since the death of Junmoni Rabha. And now, as Assam Police announced a major crackdown on fake gold and fake currency syndicates, Ajgar Ali has surrendered before the police.
As per initial reports, Ajgar Ali surrendered at the Lakhimpur Sadar Police Station today. This comes after as many as six fake gold mafias had surrendered before the police yesterday.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that Ajgar Ali surrendered after a video of him with fake gold got leaked and went viral.
Speaking to reporters Ajgar Ali said, “I was not involved in any wrongdoing. I was forced into it by Abu Shahid Katiar. Later on, a video of me was filmed and got leaked. I do not want that misinformation in my name be spread so I have come to clarify before the police and understand if there are cases registered against me and how I can cooperate with the police in their investigation.”
It may be noted that Junmoni Rabha had reportedly detained Ajgar Ali following leads into her investigation into the syndicate prior to her untimely demise. After that the mother of Ajgar Ali had also registered a complaint against Junmoni Rabha.
Earlier on Tuesday, as many as six mafias involved in the fake gold syndicate surrendered before the police at the Bongalmora Police Outpost.
According to information received, Abu Sahid alias Lambu Sahid, Jakir Hussain, Mijanur Rahman alias Miju, Shahabuddin, Saidul Islam alias Saidullah and Abdul Razzak surrendered before the police.
Meanwhile, it has also come to the fore that surrendered Lambu Sahid was the treasurer of Lakhimpur BJP’s minority wing.
Fake gold mafias in Assam’s Lakhimpur are surrendering before the police one after the other after the Assam Police launched a massive crackdown on the rampant fake gold and fake currency notes syndicates in the state.
GP Singh had said that strong action would be taken against such syndicates and 71 arrests had been made in 24 hours regarding the matter. There were also allegations from the locals of the involvement of police officials in the nexus. Meanwhile, in a shake-up Assam Police put Anand Mishra at the helm, making him the superintendent of police (SP) of Lakhimpur.