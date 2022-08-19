Fake Pharmacist Arrested In Assam’s Diphu

Assam Police apprehended a fake pharmacist on Thursday who was allegedly running a pharmacy in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

According to sources, the accused, identified as one Abdul Latif, was running a pharmacy at Rongnihang Pathar in Diphu.

It is learned that the accused fake pharmacist was apprehended based on a complaint filed by Rongnihang Pathar Village Defence Party (VDP) at Diphu Police Station.

Earlier on August 8, a fake police official was nabbed in Bokakhat, Assam.

The accused was identified as one Pinku Das, hailing from Kaboru in Golaghat district.

Upon investigation, according to the sources, it was found that he was engaged with illegal cattle smuggling.