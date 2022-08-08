Fake Police nabbed in Assam’s Bokakhat

A fake police was nabbed on Monday from a Scorpio in Bokakhat, Assam.

The accused has been identified as Pinku Das and a resident of Kaboru in Golaghat district.

Upon investigation, according to the sources, it was found that he is engaged with illegal cattle heads smuggling. Other than that, many cases were also registered against him.

Police recovered five mobile phones, knives and other arms.

Earlier, on Saturday, a fake traffic police was apprehended in Sonitpur district of Assam.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Pankaj Hazarika, was levying fines on violators with real on-duty police personnel.

Police said that the man came from Guwahati in a bus in the disguise of a traffic policeman and started checking vehicles that were violating rules.

On further investigation, it was revealed that he used to pose as fake traffic police in other places as well including Rangia, Nagaon and so on.

It was also learned that the accused is a police aspirant. Due to his educational limitations, he couldn’t achieve his goal and hence resorted to other ways.