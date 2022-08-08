Shoaib Akhtar Urges Fans to Pray for His Recovery Post-Surgery

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has undergone a surgery on both his knees in Australia’s Melbourne on Sunday.

Post his surgery, Shoaib posted a video from his hospital bed. In the video, the former cricketer appealed his fans to keep him in their prayers for a speedy recovery. In the video, he also said that he was in a lot of pain and needed the blessings of his fans and well wishers to recover soon.

On the other hand, prior to his surgery, he had posted a video saying that he was going to undergo his sixth surgery and hoped that this would be his last surgery. He also said that he would be in pain for many weeks after the surgery, and therefore urged his fans to pray for him.

Further, Akhtar also went on to reveal that he has been in pain for the past 11 years, even after his retirement from international cricket.