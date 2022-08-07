Fake Traffic Police Arrested In Assam’s Sonitpur

A fake traffic police was apprehended in Assam’s Sonitpur on Saturday evening.

According to reports, the accused, idetified as Pankaj Hazarika, was levying fines on violators with real on-duty police personnel.

Police said that the man came from Guwahati in a bus in the disguise of a traffic policeman and got off at Paruwa Chariali in Tezpur.

Soon after, he called a traffic police in the vicinity and started checking vehicles that were violating rules.

The other traffic police in the area got suspicious and later called their seniors.

Pankaj was arrested after seniors officers reached the scene and unearthed the truth.

On further investigation, it was revealed that he used to pose as fake traffic police in other places as well including Rangia, Nagaon and so on.

It is also learned that the accused is a police aspirant. Due to his educational limitations, he couldn’t achieve his goal and hence resorted to other ways.