Fake UP Forest Officer, 2 Others Held in Assam’s Dhubri

Assam Police arrested a fake Uttar Pradesh forest officer and two others in Assam’s Dhubri on Sunday.

According to sources, the police seized fake identity cards and Nepalese currencies from their possession.

The fake officer has been identified as Ajab Singh hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Badua and the two others have been identified as Akhir Hussain and Hanif Mitra from South Salmara in Dhubri.

They were arrested with an unregistered bike.

The three accused were involved in many anti-social activities including extortion, police informed.

They were roaming wearing Uttar Pradesh forest uniform around the government residence of forest officer in a suspicious manner when the police arrested them.