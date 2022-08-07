Nikhat Zareen Bags India's 17th Gold At CWG 22

Ace Indian boxer and world champion Nikhat Zareen bagged gold in the final of women’s 50 kilograms light flyweight at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) on Sunday.

She won India’s third successive gold medal in boxing, defeating Carly M C Naul of Northern Ireland in the final.

Zareen dominated Carly across all the three rounds, showing why she was the world champion. In the end she ran out 5-0 winner on the basis of points scored.

The Indian boxer started the brighter of the pair, however, her opponent competed really well in the first round. But, Zareen played too her strengths and maintained an advantage over Carly, getting all the five judges’ nod at the end of the round.

Her dominance was continued in the second round with Carly finding it hard to keep up with Zareen’s agility and her timing.