False Rumors About Papon’s Health During Zubeen Garg’s Funeral.

During the final rites of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, false reports about singer Papon falling ill briefly circulated on social media and some news outlets. Certain reports even claimed that he had been rushed to a hospital in Guwahati via ambulance.

However, Papon’s management has clarified that the singer is perfectly healthy. The temporary confusion arose because Papon was involved in assisting Zubeen Garg’s ailing father, Kapil Borthakur, during the funeral.

“The rumours regarding Papon’s health are completely false,” Papon’s management stated. They emphasised that misinformation on social media misled fans and created unnecessary panic among well-wishers.

This clarification comes amid the emotionally charged atmosphere surrounding Zubeen Garg’s funeral, where fans and the public closely followed every detail of the proceedings.

