Family Members of Arrested Khalistani Leader Arrive at Dibrugarh Central Jail

The family members of pro-Khalistani leader Daljit Singh Kalsi arrived at the Dibrugarh Central jail in Assam on Thursday.

Daljit Singh Kalsi is lodged in jail since March 19, 2023. Kalsi’s wife and another member of the family met him at the Dibrugarh jail.

On Wednesday, a five-member team of the Advisory board under the National Security Act (NSA) arrived at the Dibrugarh Central jail. The team was headed by a retired justice along with the IGP and SP of the Punjab Police.

It may be mentioned that, nine pro-Khalistan leaders of ‘Waris Punjab De’ are lodged in Dibrugarh jail, who were all arrested in Punjab after the massive crackdown against Amritpal Singh.

The team that visited the nine Khalistani supporters in Dibrugarh are Retired justice Shabihul Hasnain Chairperson, Suveer Sheokand member, Divanshu Jain Member, Rakesh Agarwal IGP, CI Punjab, Rupinder Kaur Bhatti SP, CI Punjab.

Earlier today, 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur was held for questioning at the Amritsar airport while she was trying to board a flight to London. As per airport authorities, Kirandeep Kaur was supposed to travel to Birmingham by an Air India flight scheduled at 2:30 pm. At 12:20 pm, she reported to the immigration counters and being an Look Out Circular (LOC) subject the immigration has not permitted her to travel and detained her.

On April 11, Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of fugitive Khalistan leader and Amritpal Singh was brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail. Notably, Papalpreet was seen with the fugitive Khalistan leader in several photographs that surfaced after the duo escaped the dragnet cast for them by the state police.