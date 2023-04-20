Amritpal Singh's Wife Stopped at Amritsar Airport While Boarding Flight

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur was held for questioning at the Amritsar airport on Thursday while she was trying to board a flight to London.

As per airport authorities, Kirandeep Kaur was supposed to travel to Birmingham by an Air India flight scheduled at 2:30 pm. At 12:20 pm, she reported to the immigration counters and being an Look Out Circular (LOC) subject the immigration has not permitted her to travel and detained her.

According to police sources, Kaur was stopped by the Immigration Department. She was questioned by the Punjab police last month. She was not only asked about the whereabouts of her husband but also about his future plans to fan the Khalistan fire and her own past.

"Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has not been detained yet. She is being questioned by the Immigration department," Punjab Police source said.

In a breakthrough amid the continuing manhunt for fugitive Khalistan leader and radical preacher Amritpal Singh, the Punjab police earlier arrested his close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of Amritpal Singh, was brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail earlier this month. Singh was arrested by Punjab Police from Amritsar’s Kathu Nangal area. Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said Papalpreet was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).