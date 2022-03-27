Assam

Famous Graffiti Artist Nilim Mahanta Arrested By Arunachal Police

The artist was reportedly arrested today for his artwork that protested the mega river dam project.
Assamese graffiti artist Nilim Mahanta
Pratidin Time

Famous Assamese artist known for his graffiti works across the state, Nilim Mahanta, was arrested by Arunachal Pradesh Police on Sunday from Assam’s Lakhimpur.

He was charged for the artwork along with writing the words ‘No More Dams’ on a memorial wall that was made on the occasion of Arunachal Pradesh’s 50 years of formation of the state.

The artwork

Mahanta was picked by Arunachal Police from Lakhimpur in Assam and has been lodged at the Itanagar police station with non-bailable charges framed against him.

