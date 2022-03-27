Famous Graffiti Artist Nilim Mahanta Arrested By Arunachal Police

Famous Assamese artist known for his graffiti works across the state, Nilim Mahanta, was arrested by Arunachal Pradesh Police on Sunday from Assam’s Lakhimpur.

The artist was reportedly arrested today for his artwork that protested the mega river dam project.

He was charged for the artwork along with writing the words ‘No More Dams’ on a memorial wall that was made on the occasion of Arunachal Pradesh’s 50 years of formation of the state.