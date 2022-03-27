Don't Take Action Against Them: SC To Tripura Police On 4 Students Over

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on Sunday directed Tripura police to not take any action against four students who posted on social media over communal violence in the northeastern state last year.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant passed the orders today.

The SC was hearing four separate petitions filed on behalf of the four students. It also tagged other pending petitions in the matter while giving the orders.

The SC bench stated in its order, “Pending further orders, there shall be a stay of further proceedings in Case No dated November 3, 2021, West Agartala Police Station, Tripura.”