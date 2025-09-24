Fans Gather at Cremation Site Till Midnight to Mourn Zubeen Garg

Even after the flames of the funeral pyre died down, the spirit of Zubeen Garg’s music continued to echo through the Sonapur cremation ground. Hours after the state bid farewell to its most beloved singer, hundreds of fans remained at the site late into the night.

The gathering stretched past midnight, with groups of mourners lighting candles and singing some of his most iconic songs in unison.

For many, leaving the site after the last rites was unthinkable.

The sombre gathering saw people of all ages and voices breaking with emotion as they tried to match the singer’s unforgettable melodies.

Local volunteers and police personnel remained deployed at the site to ensure order. Despite the late hours, the atmosphere remained peaceful, with fans united in their grief.

The outpouring of emotion reflected not just the loss of a singer but the departure of a cultural phenomenon that was deeply intertwined with Assam’s social fabric.

The vigil at the cremation site underscored the profound void left by the artist’s sudden demise. While official tributes and state honours were held earlier in the day, the raw, personal tributes of ordinary fans stretched long into the night.

As candles flickered and voices rose in song under the Sonapur night sky, it became clear that for Assam, Zubeen Garg was more than just an artist; he was family. And though he has been laid to rest, the midnight vigil proved his music will continue to live on in the hearts of millions.

