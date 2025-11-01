Fans in #JusticeForZubeenGarg T-Shirts Fill Halls for Roi Roi Binale

Assam woke up early once again to celebrate Zubeen Garg's final dream. Roi Roi Binale continued to draw unprecedented crowds on its second day of release, making history in Assamese cinema.

Released yesterday, Roi Roi Binale became the first Assamese movie ever to record more than 800 screenings in a single day, with shows starting as early as 4:30 AM and running late into the night.

Remarkably, no other Hindi or Assamese film was screened during its release, as cinema halls across the state dedicated all shows to Zubeen Garg’s final cinematic dream.

Today, the second-day screenings began at 5 AM, and the atmosphere remained unchanged — packed theatres, emotional audiences. Viewers described the experience as both joyous and heartbreaking — a chance to relive the voice, presence, and spirit of an artist who defined Assamese music for a generation.

At Gold Cinema Hall in Mangaldoi, a group of around 20 young fans wearing T-shirts emblazoned with #JusticeForZubeenGarg arrived together to watch the film. They celebrated his legacy and broke down in tears by the end.

One fan, overcome with emotion, said, “Zubeen Da’s acting and expressions in this film feel so mature — he performed so beautifully. We want justice for Zubeen; the government should ensure it soon. It’s been so many days now… we’ve lost someone of our own".

For millions of Assamese hearts, Roi Roi Binale is not just a film — it is an emotion, a farewell, and a revolution in itself.

