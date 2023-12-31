Farewell to a Stalwart: Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita Retires as Eastern Commander

On his superannuation, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Eastern Command and his wife Nisha Kalita were warmly welcomed in Guwahati by the fraternity of Assamese Military Officers at the Lavanya Complex in Borjhar.
He was felicitated for his distinguished service towards the nation. The general officer gave a small speech urging the youths from Assam to join the Armed Forces.
Speaking at the occasion, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retired) said, “After four decades in Olive Green, I hang my uniform today, with a lot of pride and a sense of achievement. I thank The Almighty for having given me the opportunity to serve the nation as a foot soldier of the Great Indian Army. I thank my parents and teachers who instilled in me honesty, integrity and sincerity. I thank all my superiors, peers and subordinates without whose guidance and support, I couldn't have risen to the rank of Army Cdr. Special thanks to all ranks of 9 KUMAON where I was commissioned and 13 RR which I commanded for their contribution towards my professional growth. As I step into the second innings, I continue to seek guidance and support from all my well-wishers and friends. All these couldn't have been possible without the support and sacrifice of my companion for thirty five years, Millie and the children, Ruchi, Nishant and Prerna.”
Additionally, Kalita disclosed that he will be retiring and relocating to Guwahati.