Farewell to a Stalwart: Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita Retires as Eastern Commander

Speaking at the occasion, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retired) said, “After four decades in Olive Green, I hang my uniform today, with a lot of pride and a sense of achievement. I thank The Almighty for having given me the opportunity to serve the nation as a foot soldier of the Great Indian Army. I thank my parents and teachers who instilled in me honesty, integrity and sincerity. I thank all my superiors, peers and subordinates without whose guidance and support, I couldn't have risen to the rank of Army Cdr. Special thanks to all ranks of 9 KUMAON where I was commissioned and 13 RR which I commanded for their contribution towards my professional growth. As I step into the second innings, I continue to seek guidance and support from all my well-wishers and friends. All these couldn't have been possible without the support and sacrifice of my companion for thirty five years, Millie and the children, Ruchi, Nishant and Prerna.”