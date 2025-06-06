Assam Flood Update: Sinking Crop Fields At Jogighopa Leave Farmers Anguished

The fury of the monsoon has once again plunged Assam into crisis, with floodwaters ravaging farmlands and shattering livelihoods across the state. Among the worst-affected areas is the Jogighopa region in Bongaigaon district, where farmers now stand helplessly before a landscape of destruction.

What were once lush, fertile fields have been swallowed by muddy floodwaters, leaving behind nothing but ruin. The relentless rise of the Brahmaputra River has inundated multiple villages, pushing communities into turmoil and triggering widespread despair.

In Mohanpur village, the scale of devastation is particularly harrowing. More than 200 farming families are reeling from the aftermath of the deluge, with their crops destroyed overnight and their primary source of income wiped out. While floodwaters have begun to recede slightly, the road to recovery appears long and uncertain.

“We have nothing left,” said a visibly distraught farmer from Mohanpur. “The flood has taken away our crops, and we don’t know how we will recover.”

Another farmer recounted the horror of the night the waters surged in, "In all these years of farming, we’ve never seen anything like this. Just in one night, the flood engulfed our entire fields. Everything is gone. Most people here depend solely on agriculture—now we’re left wondering how we’ll feed our families.”