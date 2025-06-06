Assam Flood Update: 37 Forest Camps Remain Submerged in Kaziranga

The first wave of monsoon-induced flooding has struck Assam’s famed Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, submerging large sections of the park and prompting heightened vigilance from authorities.
Currently, 37 out of the 233 forest camps within the park remain inundated, hampering regular operations and posing challenges to the conservation efforts of wildlife officials. As waters rise, so too does the movement of wildlife—particularly through the park’s crucial animal corridors. These natural passageways, vital for the survival of Kaziranga’s diverse fauna, have witnessed a marked increase in animal crossings, raising the risk of vehicle-wildlife conflict along nearby highways.
In response, the Kaziranga National Park authorities, in collaboration with the Golaghat District Transport Department, have swiftly implemented a series of proactive measures aimed at protecting the park’s wildlife during this vulnerable time.
One of the major interventions includes the installation of high-resolution sensor cameras at seven strategic locations along the National Highway 37 that runs adjacent to the park. These cameras are programmed to detect and monitor vehicles exceeding the 40 km/h speed limit in eco-sensitive zones, allowing authorities to identify violators and issue penalties accordingly.
Adding to this, the Golaghat District Enforcement Team has been equipped with cutting-edge technology to bolster surveillance efforts. Their mobile enforcement units will complement the fixed surveillance systems by keeping a sharp watch on vehicular movement and ensuring that no vehicle stops within designated animal corridors—a common threat during floods when animals seek refuge on higher ground near the road.