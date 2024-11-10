Father and Brother Beaten to Death by Mentally Ill Man in Assam's Boko

A shocking incident unfolded in Dakshin Pukhuri Para, Boko when a man and his son were brutally killed by the son, who is suffering from mental illness. Kartik Raja Rabha (32) killed his father, Maniram Rabha (60), by striking him on the head with a stick. His brother, Debojit Rabha (30), was also severely injured in the attack and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital in Boko.
According to reports, Maniram had attempted to intervene when Kartik attacked his younger brother. Kartik, who has been battling mental health issues for a long time, continued his rampage, killing both his father and brother.
The tragic incident took place this morning, and after committing the murders, Kartik was heading towards Boko when he was apprehended by Boko police.
Tensions ran high in Dakshin Pukhuri Para following the incident, with locals alleging that the ambulance service failed to arrive promptly to assist the injured.
The investigation is ongoing, and the Boko police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.