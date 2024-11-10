Father and Brother Beaten to Death by Mentally Ill Man in Assam's Boko

A shocking incident unfolded in Dakshin Pukhuri Para, Boko when a man and his son were brutally killed by the son, who is suffering from mental illness. Kartik Raja Rabha (32) killed his father, Maniram Rabha (60), by striking him on the head with a stick. His brother, Debojit Rabha (30), was also severely injured in the attack and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital in Boko.