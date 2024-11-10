Mystery Surrounds Death of Madhusmita Baruah in Assam: Murder or Suicide?

Meanwhile, Barbaruah police arrested Pankaj Gogoi, a young man from Teok, in connection with the case. After initial detention and jail time, he was taken into police custody for further questioning. During interrogation, Pankaj admitted to spending the night of August 3 with Madhusmita in Moran’s Sukafa Nagar and claimed to have helped her board a passenger vehicle the next day. However, no conclusive evidence has yet linked him directly to her death.