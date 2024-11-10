Mystery Surrounds Death of Madhusmita Baruah in Assam: Murder or Suicide?

The tragic death of Madhusmita Baruah, a young woman from Teok in Jorhat, has left her family and the local community in shock, desperately searching for answers. Her body was returned to her home late at night, igniting widespread suspicion among locals who believe she was murdered and her body disposed of in the Sessa river to conceal the crime.
The incident has sparked public outrage, particularly aimed at the Barbaruah police in Dibrugarh district. Hundreds of concerned locals gathered at Madhusmita’s residence, calling for prompt action and urging Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene personally. As a symbolic protest highlighting the urgency of the situation, her body was placed in the courtyard.
Madhusmita, who worked for a telecom company and was staying with her cousin in Lepetkata’s Ghooronia area of Dibrugarh, had been missing since August 3. Her disappearance had already worried her family and community, and the discovery of her body six days later intensified suspicions and concern.
Meanwhile, Barbaruah police arrested Pankaj Gogoi, a young man from Teok, in connection with the case. After initial detention and jail time, he was taken into police custody for further questioning. During interrogation, Pankaj admitted to spending the night of August 3 with Madhusmita in Moran’s Sukafa Nagar and claimed to have helped her board a passenger vehicle the next day. However, no conclusive evidence has yet linked him directly to her death.
Earlier, Police in Dibrugarh recovered several items from the vicinity of where her body was found, including a bag, a money pouch, two SIM cards, and four keys.
Prior to the discovery, Madhusmita’s family had called on the public to share any information that could help locate her, sharing contact numbers 9365105698 and 6000659448 for assistance. The investigation remains ongoing as police continue to piece together the events leading up to her untimely death.