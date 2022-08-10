Father-Daughter Duo Drowns In Assam's Sivasagar

The bodies of father-daughter duo, who drowned in the Namdang river in Assam’s Sivasagar district, was recovered on Wednesday.

The bodies were recovered by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) following an intense search operation.

Both the father and his minor daughter went missing from Khamun village in Namti on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Prashanta Sharma and Geetashree Sharma

According to reports, the daughter went out in search of her father on the banks of the Namdang River, however, she did not return home.