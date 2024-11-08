Father Found Hanging After Killing 7-Year-Old Son in Assam's Gohpur

A man identified as Mriganka Saikia, who allegedly strangled his 7-year-old son in Assam's Gohpur yesterday, was found hanging early Friday morning.
Saikia's body was discovered hanging from the roof of a house belonging to one Nanda Biswas in Borigaon, just a day after the crime.
The incident took place on Thursday evening at around 7 pm in Solengi Guri village, part of the Gohpur subdivision. Saikia smothered his son with a blanket while the boy was asleep, taking advantage of the mother’s absence from the home.
The motive behind the crime remains unknown.
After committing the crime, Saikia fled the scene on a scooter. The police then launched an immediate manhunt to locate him, which ended with the discovery of his body on Friday morning.
Police suspect Saikia died by suicide.