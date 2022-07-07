Father-Son Duo from Assam Killed in Explosion in Kerala

A father-son duo from Assam was killed in an explosion in a house near in Kannur in Kerala.

The deceased duo has been identified as Fazal Haque (42) and his son Shaheedul (22), hailing from Sarbhog in Barpeta district.

They had gone to Kerala a few months back. They were living in a rented house at Mattannur along with five other labourers.

The father and son along with the rest of the labourers were engaged in collecting scrap goods.

The incident took place at around 5 pm on Wednesday. The house was partially damaged in the explosion. Fazal Haque was killed on the spot and though the local people who came to the place hearing the sound of explosion took Shaheedul to a private hospital at Mattannur, he succumbed to his injuries on reaching the hospital.

However, the cause of the explosion has not been known as of now. It is assumed that some explosives collected in the scrap goods might have gone off accidentally leading to the explosion.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police has started an investigation into the incident.