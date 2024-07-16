Father-Son Duo Held With 40kg Ganja In Assam

A father and son duo was arrested for possession of a large amount of illicit ganja at their residence at Banderdewa within Assam’s North Lakhimpur district.
According to information received, a team of police conducted an operation at their residence at No 2 Dikrong Chapori based on intelligence inputs. Upon searching, the team found around 40 kgs of ganja from their possession.
The arrested father-son duo has been identified as Aditya Deuri and Mithun Deuri respectively.
Recently, two women were arrested, and 26 kg of ganja wrapped in 10 plastic-coated packets were allegedly seized from them in the Damcherra area of North Tripura district as they headed towards Assam.
The incident occurred during a routine check at the East Narendra Nagar checkpoint in Damcherra, as stated by Sanjay Majumdar, the Officer-in-charge of Damcherra police station.
During the inspection, two women, identified as Azmiri Begum and Shalini Das, aroused suspicion.
"The suspects, Azmiri Begum from Bihar and Shalini Das from West Bengal, were found with several plastic-wrapped packets of cannabis in their bags. They were arrested and charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Preliminary investigations revealed that they had traveled from Agartala to Panisagar by train, then to Damcherra by auto-rickshaw, with the intention of entering Assam," Majumdar explained.
The women were taken to the police station, and an investigation has been initiated to uncover further details regarding the case, he added.