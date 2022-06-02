Female ACS Officer Suspended for Misbehaving with Foreign Delegates

An official of the Assam Civil Service (ACS) has been suspended on Thursday after she allegedly misbehaved with Singaporean and ASEAN delegations.

The officer has been identified as Barbie Hazarika. She was the assistant commissioner of Kamrup Metro and Official on Special Duty (OSD) to the Secondary Education Department.

The incident took place at the Act East Policy Conclave held recently.

Issuing a notification, Personnel Department Secretary T P Borgohain said the ACS officer Barbie Hazarika, who is also an OSD to the Secondary Education Department, was temporarily attached with the Act East Policy Affairs Department for the two conclaves in Guwahati, held from May 27 to May 29.

“A report has been received from the Act East Policy Affairs Department that the Singapore delegation has raised serious complaint regarding her rude and inappropriate behaviour,” the order mentioned.

The ASEAN delegation too expressed their displeasure over her behaviour, which has brought a “bad name” to the state and the country as well, it added.

“Such irresponsible behaviour has caused a serious dent in the diplomatic relation of India and other ASEAN countries and has wasted the sincere efforts of the state government for economic involvement with ASEAN in general and Singapore in particular,” said the notification.

It further stated that pending drawl of departmental proceedings, Hazarika has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

