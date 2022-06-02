Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meet on Flood Preparedness

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi on flood preparedness for the upcoming monsoon.

Amit Shah reviewed the overall preparedness to deal the flood situation across the country during monsoon. He also took stock of the preparations made by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in the flood affected areas under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah also reviewed the long-term measures to formulate a comprehensive policy to mitigate the flood-related problems of the country.

Officials were directed to continuously strengthen coordination between the central and state level agencies to establish a permanent system for providing the lowest level prediction of flood and water level rise in the major catchment areas of the country.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Central Water Commission (CWC) have been instructed to continue to upgrade their technologies for more accurate weather and flood forecasting.

The NDRF also have been asked to prepare SOPs in collaboration with states for issuing rain early warnings at local, municipal and state levels in areas with heavy rainfall.

The home minister also directed to make 'Damini' app available in all local languages. The app gives three hours of lightning warning which can help in minimizing loss of life and property.

The decisions taken in the meeting will go a long way in mitigating and easing sufferings of lakhs of people who have to face the wrath of floods affecting their crops, property, livelihood and lives.

