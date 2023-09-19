Assam: Female Hoolock Gibbon Dies Due to Forest Department's Alleged Negligence

A female Hollock Gibbon named Kalia has met a tragic end, sparking outrage due to alleged negligence by the Assam forest department at Barekuri village in Tinsukia district.
Kalia, who had captured the hearts of tourists visiting the region, succumbed to a mysterious illness on Tuesday morning.
The distressing part of this story lies in the fact that locals had promptly informed the forest department about Kalia's deteriorating health. However, reports indicate that the forest officials failed to take any action to treat the ailing gibbon.
To add a layer of tragedy, Kalia had been orphaned by poachers in the past, making her a symbol of survival. The neglect leading to her demise has deeply saddened both locals and visitors to the area.