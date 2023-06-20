Ferry Services Between Jorhat-Majuli Disrupted Due to Dense Fog

A day after the incident of a ferry boat missing in the Brahmaputra River was reported, the ferry services between Jorhat and Majuli were disrupted due to dense fog on Tuesday morning.
The Inland Water Transport department suspended the ferry services between Jorhat and Majuli due to the dense fog to avoid any untoward situation.
Although the water level in the Brahmaputra River has deceased however, due to the dense fog, the ferries are unable to provide their services to take the passengers to the other side. They will resume the services when the impact of fog conditions in the river will subside.
It may be mentioned that on June 19, a Majuli-bound ferry boat named MV Lohit went missing in the heart of Brahmaputra River triggering panic among the residents of both districts.
Reports indicated that the ferry carrying 134 passengers and 32 bikes departed Nimati Ghat at 1.30 pm, but it was suspected to have vanished amidst the dense fog.