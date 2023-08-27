Ferry Services Suspended In Assam's Majuli For Indefinite Period

The Majuli-Nimati ferry services in Assam have been abruptly suspended indefinitely due to the escalation of Brahmaputra River's water level, attributed to continuous heavy rainfall.
The Inland Water Transport department made the decision in response to the rising water levels.
The sudden suspension of services has left passengers in a state of unease and panic.
As the situation unfolds, concerns about transportation and the impact of inclement weather persist, underscoring the challenges faced by the local community due to the unpredictable weather conditions.