Assam

Ferry Services Suspended In Assam's Majuli For Indefinite Period

The Inland Water Transport department made the decision in response to the rising water levels.
Ferry Services Suspended In Assam's Majuli For Indefinite Period
Ferry Services Suspended In Assam's Majuli For Indefinite PeriodRepresentative
Pratidin Time

The Majuli-Nimati ferry services in Assam have been abruptly suspended indefinitely due to the escalation of Brahmaputra River's water level, attributed to continuous heavy rainfall.

The Inland Water Transport department made the decision in response to the rising water levels.

The sudden suspension of services has left passengers in a state of unease and panic.

As the situation unfolds, concerns about transportation and the impact of inclement weather persist, underscoring the challenges faced by the local community due to the unpredictable weather conditions.

Ferry Services Suspended In Assam's Majuli For Indefinite Period
Assam: Ferry With 26 Passengers Onboard Stranded In Brahmaputra River
Ferry Services
All Assam Inland Water Transport workers’ association

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/ferry-services-suspended-in-assams-majuli-for-indefinite-period
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com