Assam
Ferry With Over 70 Passengers Stranded in Brahmaputra
A passenger ferry bound for Kamalabari from Nimatighat has become stranded in the Brahmaputra River.
The SB Chandan ferry set sail at 2:15 PM from Nimatighat but got caught in the strong currents after the vessel's propeller snagged on floating timber.
Currently, the ferry is carrying 70 passengers, 17 two-wheeled vehicles, and 2 four-wheeled vehicles. The unexpected stranding has created a chaotic situation among the passengers onboard.
Rescue operations are underway, with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) making efforts to reach the stranded ferry and ensure the safety of those onboard.