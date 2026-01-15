Festival of Harmony: Historic Jonbeel Mela to Unite Hills and Plains

One of Assam’s most historic and traditional festivals, the Jonbeel Mela, is set to return once again, reviving centuries-old customs and celebrating unity between hill and plains communities.

Advertisment

People from the plains areas of Morigaon district, along with tribal communities living in the hills of Karbi Anglong and Meghalaya, eagerly wait every year for this unique fair, which carries forward an ancient tradition that predates the use of currency.

The historic Jonbeel Mela will be held on the banks of Jonbeel near Jagiroad, with preparations already in full swing by the Mela Management Committee. The three-day festival will be organised on January 22, 23 and 24, featuring traditional rituals, cultural programmes and age-old practices that reflect Assam’s rich heritage.

Known as the cultural heart of the Tiwa community, the Jonbeel Mela is also seen as a living symbol of hill–plains harmony and inter-community coordination. After a year-long wait, people from both regions will once again come together at this historic meeting ground.

The most distinctive feature of the Jonbeel Mela is its barter system, a rare tradition that has survived through generations. Tribal Tiwa people from the hills bring forest produce and locally grown items, which they exchange with people from the plains for pithas, sandah, dried fish and other handmade food items. The exchange takes place regardless of caste, religion or language, earning the fair the title of a “festival of harmony.”

Historians believe that the Jonbeel Mela dates back to the time of the ancient Gobha Kingdom and that the Gobha Raja was the originator of this unique fair. Some scholars also suggest that the name ‘Jonbeel’ is linked to King Jon Singh, a Tiwa ruler, and that the wetland was named in memory of his royal coronation.

Over the years, the Jonbeel Mela has grown beyond a fair to become a powerful symbol of Assam’s shared culture, unity and peaceful coexistence, continuing to draw people from different communities and regions under one traditional platform.

Also Read: Jonbeel Mela's Quest To Preserve Age-Old Traditions