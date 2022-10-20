Festive Fervour In Assam as Kali Puja, Diwali Coincide On Oct 24

Assam is completely immersed in festive fervor as Diwali and Kali Puja coincides this year on October 24.

Preparations are in full swing with idol makers working for hours to complete the Goddess Kali's idols to streets brimming with cultural events in Guwahati.

Undoubtedly, it is a delight to watch the city celebrating the festival of lights in an unfettered manner after almost two years of Covid hiatus.

Preparations are underway to celebrate Diwali and Kali Puja at different places in Guwahati.

The Kali Puja celebration committee in Guwahati, which is preparing to celebrate this year's Kali Puja, has taken the ISRO theme for their pandal.

Meanwhile, Vivekananda Sporting Club of Colony Bazar in Kalapahar, also took the ISRO theme on the mark of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Co-Treasurer of Vivekananda Sporting Club Sashanka Chakraborty said that as the country marked its 75th year of Independence on August 15 this year and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, they have taken the ISRO theme for their Kali Puja pandal.

"Our club has been organizing the Kali Puja for the last 58 years. This year, we have organized a three-day programme for celebrating Diwali and Kali Puja to be held on October 24. This is one of the biggest Kali Puja in the state. Our preparations are on a war footing. Our budget is around Rs 15 lakh. Our club is a socio-cultural club and we will distribute blankets among 500 poor people on October 24," Chakraborty said.

On the other hand, the Secretary of the organizing committee, Badal Palit, said, "This year, we are trying to show the ISRO launch pad in our Kali Puja pandal. We are trying to show our country's strength by taking this theme."

Kali Puja, also known as Shyam Puja, is celebrated on the new moon day (Dipannita Amavasya) of the Hindu month Kartik. Goddess Kali is represented in the scriptures as a black woman with four arms; in one hand, she has a sword and in another, the head of the giant she has slain. The other two hands are for Abhaya Mudra i.e. protection and Varada Mudra for granting boons.

Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great pomp. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more.