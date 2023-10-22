Festive Season Marred By Accidents Across Assam

Amid the festive fervour accidents across Assam are grabbing the headlines instead with innumerable road mishaps reported from around the state in the last two days.
Last night, a forest official riding a bicycle was hit by a speeding motorcycle in Assam's Kaziranga. The forest official, identified as Pona Bauri was seriously injured in the incident and was immediately rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.
In another accident in Kaziranga's Kohora, a speeding car ran into a motorcycle killing the rider on the spot. The deceased was identified as one Mridul Karmakar.
Meanwhile, two people, identified as Niranjan Karmakar and Shirlene, were also injured in the incident. They were rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for immediate medical attention. The accident took place as the troupe was returning home after watching Puja.
Elsewhere in Tamulpur's Narayanpur, a head-on collision between a scooty and a battery-powered rickshaw left three people including the driver of the rickshaw and the two scooty riders injured.
The incident took place last night and the three people were immediately rushed to a hospital. The injured were identified as Sujan Biswas, Sankar Das and Sujan Das.
Another tragic accident in Assam's Nagaon last night claimed two lives, leaving one person in a serious condition. The accident took place at Kuruabahi Chariali as a result of which two people were killed on the spot.
The nature of the accident is unknown yet, however, it has come to the fore that the deceased duo along with the injured person are residents of Assam's Morigaon. The injured individual was rushed to a hospital following the accident.
On the other hand, a massive head-on collision between two oncoming trucks was reported in Chabua in Assam's Dibrugarh which left several people injured.
The accident reportedly took place near Chabua Petrol Pump. The collision was so big that one of the trucks was thrown onto a nearby rail track. This inturn caused all trains coming into Dibrugarh to be halted for some time.
The driver of one truck, identified as Ashraf Ali, sustained grave injuries. All of the injured were rushed to an infirmary for immediate treatment.
Three people were killed in two separate accidents in Assam's Baksa last night. The two accidents reportedly occurred at Hahchara village one after the other.
The accidents took place as two motorcycles collided with each other. The deceased were identified as Douma Basumatary, Sujit Basumatary and Suyen Basumatary.