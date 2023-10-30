Few People's Ill Will Led To Construction Of Lower Subansiri Dam: ULFA-I

The ill will of a select few people led to the construction of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Power Project which is now posing a threat to the people of Assam, said the United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) on Monday.
This comes after one person died and several others were injured following a landslide on October 27 at the National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC)-run hydroelectricity project at Gerukamukh in Assam's Dhemaji district.
Siding with the section of people protesting the construction of the dam in light of the safety concerns the project brings on the people inhabiting the areas around it, the ULFA-I today said that they have always opposed it.
They said, "The ULFA-I has always been against the construction of the dam, even before the works began. The project was made possible due to a section of political entities, intellectuals, leaders of regional parties and organizations."
Meanwhile, extending a helping hand of sorts, the banned militant organization has said that it has two proposals that will bring an end to the debate.
"The ULFA-I has two proposals that it wishes to put forward to bring an end to the issue surrounding the hydroelectricity project. The first proposal is that all construction activities should cease immediately at any cost," they said, adding, "Secondly, all parties and organizations who have been against the construction of the dam, should come up with three written conditions."
The ULFA-I said that if the people of the state want the construction of the dam, then the state government and NHPC will have to agree to the three conditions set by the parties.