Will Ask Authorities to Make Few Relaxations in Picnic SOP: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that if the standard operating procedures (SOP) are believed to be strict by the picnic goers then he will ask the administration to make some relaxations.

CM Sarma said that although few relaxations will be made in the current SOP however, the drivers cannot drink alcohol and drive.

“No change will be made regarding Drink and Drive,” he said.

Meanwhile, registration and keeping record of picnic goers at picnic spots have been mandated by the CM.

On December 2022, Kamrup Metropolitan District authorities issued several SOP with the safety of the people and environmental conservation in mind.

The official notification from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of the Kamrup Metro district dated December 26 informed about 17 things picnic goers will have to keep in mind before planning to head to their favourite picnic spots.

The order read, “In order to regulate the gathering of picnickers around various picnic spots of Kamrup Metropolitan District during winter and other seasons, District Administration is issuing the following guidelines to check the destruction/disturbances of Flora and Fauna of the entire eco-system.”