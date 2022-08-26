Fiberglass-made Durga Idol to be Sent from Assam to London

An artisan in Karimganj district of Assam is all set to send a fiberglass-made idol of Goddess Durga to London.

The 2.5 feet Durga idol has been completely made with fiberglass.

The idol has been created by artist and clay modeler Sanjay Kumar Paul with just a month left for Durga Puja.

Paul said that he received the order for making the idol two months back.

He said, "The height of the idol is 2.5 feet and I have used fiberglass and some clay for making the Durga idol and it has taken one and half month to complete my works. It is for the first time that, the Durga idol will be exported to London from North East. The cost of the idol is around Rs 55,000.”

Durga Puja is a major festival celebrated in Assam and also in other parts of India. The 10-day festival marks the worship of Goddess Durga. Months before the festival, artisanal workshops sculpt idols of Durga and her children (Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik and Ganesh) using unfired clay.