EC Recommends Jharkhand CM’s Disqualification, Guv Yet to Take a Call

All eyes are now on Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais, who is yet to take a call on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) recommendation on Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s disqualification as an MLA.

The EC is believed to have told the governor that Soren should be "disqualified" as a legislator for violating electoral norms. If the governor decides to notify the EC's order, Soren will have to vacate the chief minister's post.

To continue as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will have to contest a by-election within six months, win the same, and ensure his party renominates him as the leader.

Meanwhile, a crucial meeting of the UPA was held at the CM's residence on Friday to chalk out a strategy with over 40 legislators reaching there, sources said.

In the rapidly changing political scenario, 'resort politics' may come into play in the state to keep the numbers intact, according to some insiders present at the meeting.

The BJP, the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren's disqualification for violating Section 9(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

The clause states that "a person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate Government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that Government."