Assam

Fifth Accused Arrested in Double Murder Case in Assam's Kamrup

Police Arrest Fifth Accused, Son-in-law of Main Perpetrator, in Double Murder Case; Swift Action Promised and Delivered by Goroimari Authorities.
Fifth Accused Arrested in Double Murder Case in Assam's Kamrup
Fifth Accused Arrested in Double Murder Case in Assam's Kamrup
Pratidin Time

In a significant breakthrough in the double murder case stemming from a family-centric clash in South Mahimari of Goraimari, Kamrup, OC Bhagwan Deka of Goraimari police station has achieved a major success with the arrest of the fifth accused.

Following promises made by OC Bhagwan Deka to protesters on Wednesday, the police managed to apprehend Jeherul Haque (24), the son-in-law of the main accused, Hanif Ali. Haque had been in hiding at Khanka area of Hatigaon in Guwahati before his arrest by the Goraimari police last night.

The double murder, which occurred due to a family dispute, saw Hanif Ali brutally attacking and killing his two nephews, Abul Basar and Ijazul Haque, with daggers and sharp weapons.

The incident sparked public outrage, with angry mobs cordoning off Hanif Ali's residence the day after the murders.

However, with the arrest of Jeherul Haque, the Goraimari police have now apprehended a total of five accused individuals, including Hanif Ali, Inzamul Haque, Bosiron Nessa, and Asmina Khatun, directly involved in the heinous crime.

Fifth Accused Arrested in Double Murder Case in Assam's Kamrup
Family Clash in Assam Turns Deadly; Angry Mob Vandalizes Killer's House
Kamrup Police
Crime
Double Murder Case

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/fifth-accused-arrested-in-double-murder-case-in-assams-kamrup
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com