Fight Against Injustice of APSC Slams Assam Govt for Reinstating Suspended Officers

Manash Pratim Baruah, the admin of the "Fight Against Injustice of APSC" group, raised serious concerns on Wednesday regarding the reinstatement of 21 suspended gazetted officers after a court order.

He criticized the government for its failure to properly address the situation, which led to the officers being reappointed through judicial intervention. Baruah questioned the credibility and speed of investigations under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s government.

Baruah stated, “For the past three years, the government has orchestrated a well-planned drama around this issue. However, the recent High Court order has laid bare the truth, exposing the government’s failure to take appropriate action.”

He sarcastically congratulated the government for “staging a performance,” accusing it of protecting officials who had allegedly secured jobs through improper means during the previous Congress regime.

He also pointed out that the judicial report on the issue had been deliberately withheld for two years and nine months, neither being made public nor presented in the Assembly. Baruah said, “This deliberate concealment has now been exposed, revealing the government’s manipulative tactics.” He expressed concerns about the integrity of the recruitment process under the current administration, especially after the reinstatement of the accused officials.

According to Baruah, “The court’s verdict clearly stated that the government’s failure to present the Judicial Commission’s report in the Assembly was a key reason for reinstating the officials. The petitioners had claimed that the Judicial Commission itself was not legally valid, but this was proven incorrect. Unfortunately, the government’s legal representatives failed to counter these claims effectively, which led to the officers’ reinstatement.”

Baruah also raised allegations of manipulated scores during recruitment exams. He mentioned cases like that of Tridip Roy, who initially scored 818 marks, only to have his score increased to 870 to secure his job. Similarly, Navneet’s score was raised from 782 to 832, and Rakesh Paul allegedly altered his score through handwriting manipulation.

Baruah condemned the government's continued protection of these individuals despite the serious allegations. He remarked, “Instead of ensuring justice, the government has shielded these officials. The latest court order has stripped away the government’s façade, exposing its complete disregard for accountability.”

He concluded by stating that such fraudulently appointed officials should face permanent dismissal. “This is not just about reinstatement; it’s about restoring fairness, transparency, and governance in the state,” Baruah said, raising further concerns about the fairness of the recruitment process and the state’s commitment to justice.

