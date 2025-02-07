Gauhati HC Stays Suspension of 21 APSC Officials Amid Investigation

The investigation into the alleged recruitment scam at the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has come under scrutiny, as the Assam government’s lack of proper action became evident in a recent directive from the Gauhati High Court.

In 2023, the state government suspended 21 officials who were allegedly recruited through fraudulent means by the APSC while conducting the CCE 2013-2014. These officials, however, sought to have their suspensions lifted and approached the Gauhati High Court for relief.

Upon reviewing their pleas, the court requested a response from the Assam government regarding the suspension of the officials. However, the state government failed to provide a timely response to the court’s inquiry, raising concerns about its lack of accountability and action in addressing the issue.

In light of this, the Gauhati High Court has issued a stay order on the suspensions of the 21 officials and directed the state government to conduct a departmental investigation. This ruling increases the likelihood that the suspended officials may soon be reinstated to their positions.

It is worth noting that in the first week of December 2023, the state government suspended these 21 officials in connection with the APSC recruitment scam.

The action followed the submission of a report by Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma nearly a year and a half earlier, which led to the arrest of three officials involved in the scam and the suspension of 21 others.

Among the suspended officials were 4 Assam Civil Services (ACS) officers, 11 Assam Police Services (APS) officers, and 6 other officers from allied services.