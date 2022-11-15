Mumbai Film Industry Honoured By Your Invite: Asrani At Nalbari Raas

Bollywood actor Govardhan Asrani, who arrived in Assam to attend the Nalbari Raas Mahotsav, said on Tuesday that the entire film industry in Mumbai felt honoured by the invite.

Speaking to reporters there, Asrani lauded the Assam Chief Minister for his efforts. He said, “CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has changed the face of Assam. Assam has a culture that is not found anywhere else in India.”

“Your applause is like oxygen for us. For an artist, without the applause, everything else is false,” he added.

Urging people to visit Nalbari in Assam, the veteran actor further said, “I will tell about my experience here in Nalbari to everyone. It is my appeal to everyone to come and visit Nalbari. Only when you come here, you can experience the hospitality.”