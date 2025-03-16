Filmmaker Jahnu Barua Receives Prestigious Moghai Ojah Award

National Award-winning director and filmmaker Jahnu Barua was conferred with the 15th Annual Moghai Ojah Award in a solemn ceremony organized by the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) in Assam's Jorhat on Sunday. The award function was part of a two-day program commemorating the birth and death anniversaries of legendary folk artist Moghai Ojah, who brought Assam’s traditional drums to global recognition.

AJYCP Central Committee President Palash Sangma, along with General Secretary Ratul Borgohain, Chief Advisor Rana Pratap Baruah, and members of the Jorhat District Committee, presented the award to Barua. The honor included a citation, gamosa, saleng, japi, and a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

Expressing his gratitude, Barua emphasized the need to recognize artists' contributions. “I am deeply honored to receive the Moghai Ojah Award. It is important to remember and celebrate the contributions of mass artists, as they play a crucial role in shaping our cultural identity. Unfortunately, many such artists are forgotten over time. Political leaders must remain vigilant to ensure their contributions are recognized,” he said.

He also hinted at a significant development for the Assamese film industry, revealing his plans for an upcoming Assamese-language film slated for release in 2025.