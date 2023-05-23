Assam

Final Merit List of LP, UP Teachers to be Published Today

The approved list of candidates of Assistant Professors and non-teaching staff in the provincialized colleges of Assam will also be published today.
The final merit list of the candidates for the post of lower primary and upper primary schools under Elementary Education will be published today at around 4 pm. 

The final list will be published in the http://dee.assam.gov.in portal.

On the other hand, the approved list of candidates of Assistant Professors and non-teaching staff in the provincialised colleges of Assam will also be published on Tuesday in following web sites.

The state education minister Ranoj Pegu in a tweet has informed that all the approved candidates for the above-mentioned posts will be given appointment letters in the grand presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati on May 25, 2023.

