Final Voter List 2026 Released For Mankachar Assembly Constituency

The final electoral roll for the 11th Mankachar Assembly constituency, the only constituency in South Salmara Mankachar district bordering Bangladesh, has been officially published today. The list was released by the Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Rahul Kumar Gupta

According to the Election Commission schedule, the final roll for the constituency includes a total of 3,10,233 voters, comprising 1,56,904 male voters, 1,53,325 female voters, and 4 third-gender voters. Compared to the final voter list of 2025, the constituency has seen a modest increase of 6,073 voters over the past year.

The district administration has informed that the final voter list will be available for public inspection at the office of the District Electoral Registration Officer, at the respective Booth Level Officer (BLO) offices, and at designated public locations. Voters can also access the list online through the official Election Commission of India website and the Voter Services Portal.

This release marks a crucial step in preparations for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, ensuring transparency and accessibility of electoral information in this strategically important border constituency.