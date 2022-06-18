Financial Assistance to Assam Sprinters Hima Das, Amlan Borgohain

The Assam Athletics Association (AAA) has announced to provide financial assistance to sprinters Hima Das and Amlan Borgohain.

The association will provide Rs 1 lakh to Hima Das and Rs 50 lakh will be given to Amlan Borgohain.

This was stated by the Vice President of the Sports Authority of Assam and General Secretary of the Assam Olympic Association, Lakhya Konwar on Saturday.

The Assam Olympic Association and Guwahati Sports Association will organize a marathon run on June 23.

It may be mentioned that Hima Das will represent India in the 4×100m relay at the Commonwealth Games.

Hima won a silver medal in the women's 200m race at the 61st National Senior Inter-State Athletics Championships which concluded in Chennai on June 14. Meanwhile, Amlan Borgohain won a gold medal in the men's 200m event.